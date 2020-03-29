Jadon Sancho: Dortmund will not stand in the way of potential summer exit

Jadon Sancho has attracted an army of suitors with his form this season

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke says the club will not stand in the way of Jadon Sancho if he wants to leave in the summer.

Sky Sports News has been told that when the German football season resumes - and finishes - and when the transfer window re-opens, Sancho will leave Dortmund but there are no favourites when it comes to Sancho's next destination.

The England forward's appeal means only a certain number of clubs could do a deal to bring in the 20-year-old. Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea are the interested parties in the Premier League. Spanish clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid are also keen - as are Bayern Munich and Juventus.

Should one of those come in with an acceptable offer, Watzke admitted Dortmund will not keep Sancho against his will.

Hans-Joachim Watzke insists Dortmund can wait for an appropriate fee for Sancho

"You always have to respect what the player wants," Watzke told Bild. "We already said before corona that our preference is for Jadon to remain with us.

"I can say clearly that even the very rich clubs, despite the current existential crisis, shouldn't think they can get a bargain from us. We don't have to sell anyone below their value."

Sky Sports News understands that the coronavirus pandemic has not stopped communication, but there is no progression on his likely next club.

Sancho, who only signed a new deal at Dortmund last summer, prefers to join a club in the Champions League, but, for now, his focus is on Dortmund - and helping the club fight for the title once the season resumes.

As part of Sancho's £8m sale to Dortmund, Manchester City have a first refusal clause on the England international and are able to match any offer that is accepted.