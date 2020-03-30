Brentford's Ollie Watkins wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for February

Ollie Watkins won the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for February

Brentford striker Ollie Watkins is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for February, receiving 43 per cent of the public vote.

Pace and precision at breakneck speed, this was Watkins at his stunning best - against Blackburn on February 22 - as he chested down a through ball before a quick swish of his right foot saw him unleash an unstoppable dipper.

Watkins said: "I'm delighted to win the award. It's the first goal I've scored from outside the box this season and it was definitely one to remember!

1:39 Watch the February nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award here... Watch the February nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award here...

"As soon as I took the ball down, I knew I was just going to put my foot through it.

"By the time I looked up it was heading into the back of the net which was a great feeling. It meant even more as it helped us come back to earn a point that day."

Watkins beat off competition from Derby'sTom Lawrence and Wigan's Kieffer Moore.

League One: Alfie Kilgour - BRISTOL ROVERS v Blackpool - February 15

Bristol Rovers defender Alfie Kilgour is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month winner for February, receiving 47 per cent of the public vote.

The Rovers centre-back fooled everyone when he controlled a square pass and lined up a shot from fully 30 yards. A howitzer of a right-foot strike later, they took him seriously.

1:23 Watch the February nominations for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award here... Watch the February nominations for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award here...

Kilgour said: "I'm delighted to win the award against some tough competition! It's a goal that will live long in my memory and the fact that we went on to get three points made the occasion even sweeter.

"Thank you to everyone who voted for me and I hope everyone is staying safe and following the guidelines regarding staying at home."

Gooch beat off competition from Lincoln City's Jorge Grant and Fleetwood Town's Lewie Coyle.

League Two: Charles Vernam - Colchester United v GRIMSBY TOWN - February 11

Grimsby Town striker Charles Vernam is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for January, receiving 47 per cent of the public vote.

It was not just the distance Vernam covered from just outside his own area, but the speed at which he did so, slaloming through three defenders before sliding home a precision shot.

1:32 Watch the February nominations for the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month award here... Watch the February nominations for the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month award here...

Vernam said: "It's a great feeling to win this award and for my goal to be recognised by players and fans of not just Grimsby but other clubs as well.

"At the time I didn't quite realise how long the run I went on was but I have to say thank you to a few of my team mates as well who's runs off the ball moved the defenders for me to keep on going. For it to be the goal for my first career hat trick as well made it even more special."

Vernam beat off competition from Forest Green Rover's Odin Bailey and Bradford City's Dylan Connolly.