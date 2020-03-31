Emoji Quiz: Name that football player!

In 20 years' time, when we reflect on this period of unprecedented uncertainty, people will ask what we did to pass the time during isolation.

Some will recall keeping fit in the comfort of their own homes under the tutelage of a well-known YouTube trainer, others will recite the name of a feline-related Netflix series, and then there will be those who, without a moment's hesitation, shout 'Emoji Quiz!'

Social media has been awash with these fiendishly hard quizzes and now the boffins at Sky Sports have got their heads together to create the first of three football-related Emoji quizzes. Now it's over to you to see if you can reveal the names of 12 footballers.

Before you get cracking though, two handy pre-quiz tips - keep it simple and say what you see! Oh, and make sure you stay tuned to the Sky Sports platforms later this week to see if you can solve two further Emoji quizzes on football clubs and stadiums.

Good luck!