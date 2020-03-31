Football News

National League competitions suspended indefinitely

Last Updated: 31/03/20 4:50pm

The National League is currently obtaining legal advice
The National League, National League North and National League South competitions have all been suspended indefinitely, the National League Board has announced.

A statement said: "In consideration of the very serious and unprecedented national public health emergency caused by the coronavirus, the Board has taken the decision to suspend the National League, National League North and National League South competitions indefinitely.

"The National League is currently obtaining specialist legal advice, is consulting regularly with The Football Association and other stakeholders, and is committed to involving its member clubs in a pending decision on how best to conclude the 2019/20 season."

More to follow...

