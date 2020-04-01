Premier League and EFL to meet PFA in hope of reaching wage deferral agreement

The PFA will meet with both Premier League and EFL officials on Wednesday to discuss player wages and whether they can agree a deferral of salaries during the current crisis.

On the agenda will be the suggestion of a collective agreement to cover all players from the Premier League to League Two, however the issue is a complex one with the varying levels of salaries involved.

Newcastle, Norwich and Tottenham and a high number of EFL clubs have announced that many non-playing staff have been furloughed in order to take up the benefits of the government financial scheme to preserve jobs.

A number of club owners and chairmen are warning that a wage deferral is inevitable if clubs are to get through the current situation and survive the financial burden.

The world's leading players union, FIFPro, has called on clubs to stop firing players or cutting their salaries before talks.

FIFPro said it is "extremely concerned" that clubs in several countries "have begun to immediately lay off players or unilaterally reduce their salaries" because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Netherlands-based union said many players worldwide earn at or below average domestic income "and would be severely affected by salary decreases".

The first-team squads of several top European clubs including Barcelona and Juventus have agreed to take wage cuts.

The Premier League and EFL have told football fans there are no "quick answers" on how and when football will return after its suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League, the EFL and Women's Super League and Championship have been suspended until April 30 "at the earliest".

The deadline for returning to action was extended indefinitely as part of an agreement with the FA.

Last month, the EFL put in place a £50m fund to help with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on clubs.

The pinch is already being felt, with Birmingham asking some players to defer half their pay, while players at Leeds have volunteered for a wage deferral.