Premier League and EFL tell fans there are 'no quick answers on return to football'

Liverpool currently lead the Premier League by 25 points

The Premier League and EFL have told football fans there are no "quick answers" on how and when football will return after its suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League, the EFL and Women's Super League and Championship have been suspended until April 30 "at the earliest".

The deadline for returning to action was extended indefinitely as part of an agreement with the FA.

A message to football supporters from the Premier League, the English Football League, the FA and Football Supporters' Association (FSA) says the situation is regularly changing.

The message said: "COVID-19 has presented a hugely challenging and uncertain time for everyone and our thoughts are with all those directly affected by the pandemic.

"We are all committed to getting back to playing the game we love - but only when it is safe to do so.

1:25 Chief reporter Bryan Swanson discusses what will be on the agenda as UEFA prepare to hold talks with every European association about the coronavirus. Chief reporter Bryan Swanson discusses what will be on the agenda as UEFA prepare to hold talks with every European association about the coronavirus.

"Amid the current uncertainty, supporters will understandably have a number of questions relating to the season and the clubs they follow, and there are no quick answers to how and when we will return to what used to be our football normality.

"As the situation is regularly changing, the Premier League, EFL and The FA will continue to consult the FSA and keep supporters updated on the progress made as soon as is practically possible."

1:49 Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries explains how long the social distancing measures could be in place in the UK in Sunday's Government briefing in Downing Street. Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries explains how long the social distancing measures could be in place in the UK in Sunday's Government briefing in Downing Street.

Fans have a vital role to play in coronavirus battle

The letter also called on fans to play their part in following government advice.

"The Football Supporters' Association, Premier League, EFL and The FA want to reiterate that clubs and their supporters have a vital role to play in supporting the Government's guidance and ensuring community strength and solidarity.

0:24 Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has been helping out at Age Concern UK in Enfield during the coronavirus pandemic. Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has been helping out at Age Concern UK in Enfield during the coronavirus pandemic.

"While there is no football, our sport can still play its part. Clubs and supporters have responded magnificently with staff, fans and volunteers supporting those most in need in their local towns and cities.

"Many supporters' groups across the country have also shown just how valuable they are.

"We have seen official supporters' trusts raising tens of thousands of pounds in their local communities, donating to local foodbanks, delivering care packages and helping NHS staff.

By staying at home (and only going out if absolutely necessary), you are keeping yourself and others safe.#StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/jSwXA6hG2O — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 1, 2020

"The work of clubs, staff, volunteers and fans is making a difference to those in need.

"The FSA, Premier League, EFL and The FA encourage all clubs and supporters' groups to remain in contact during this difficult time and, where possible, support one another in their community efforts.

"We also extend our gratitude to those football supporters who are key workers, and those who have offered their support on a volunteer basis.

"We urge fans across the country to follow the ongoing Government advice, to provide us all with the best opportunity to keep fans and communities safe."