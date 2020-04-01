Coronavirus lockdown makes Kevin De Bruyne want to extend career

The Manchester City midfielder is desperately missing playing football

Kevin De Bruyne says being in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has made him decide to prolong his career.

The Manchester City midfielder has not played since March 1 due to football's shutdown, and has instead been staying at home with his family.

The experience has made De Bruyne realise how precious football is to him and the 28-year-old now intends to extend his career by two further seasons.

"I told my wife I'm going to play a little longer," De Bruyne said in an Instagram Live video.

"After this lockdown, I cannot stay at home. I told her I'm going to take two years more.

"It's time to play football again. I miss it and it's difficult. But we are not important, football is not important. People love football, but you need to stay safe.

"I've been at home now for two weeks," De Bruyne added.

"At the beginning, my family and my kids were a little bit sick so that was a little bit worrying but they are alright now.

"It took eight or nine days, we don't know, but now they are better luckily as you never know what is going to happen."