Liverpool getting Premier League title 'fair', says Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan admits the prospect of cancelling the Premier League season is bound to split opinion

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan would be "okay" with runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool being awarded the title if the season was not completed because of coronavirus.

Liverpool are 25 points clear of second-placed City, but the league was suspended on March 13 because of the pandemic with Jurgen Klopp's side needing just two more wins to secure the title.

All English football has been suspended until April 30, but that date is expected to be pushed back, with the country's current lockdown and social distancing measures likely to extend well beyond that date.

Asked by ZDF about the prospect of Liverpool being awarded the title, Gundogan said: "For me, that would be okay, yes. You have to be fair as a sportsperson."

The Germany midfielder admitted the prospect of a cancelled Premier League season, with no titles or relegation, was bound to split opinion

"There are different opinions. For clubs who have had a very good season, it obviously wouldn't be nice if it was cancelled now.

"On the other hand, for clubs who aren't doing as well and are maybe in the relegation places, an abandonment would obviously suit them."

Gundogan open to pay cut

Gundogan is open to taking a pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic

Players at several German teams, including Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, have taken partial or total wage cuts to help other employees at their clubs during the crisis.

No Premier League sides have introduced such measures yet, but Gundogan, who signed a four-year contract with City last August, says he would be willing to take a pay cut to support others.

"Of course I think it's okay, that goes without saying," Gundogan said. "I've been partly following it from here and to be honest, there's been no discussion in England yet.

"Perhaps that's because the English clubs are a bit financially stronger than the clubs in Germany at the moment, but the amateur clubs in particular won't have it easy and they already don't have it easy now, so of course it makes sense to talk about whether you address player salaries there.

"I don't know who has the final say in that decision. On the other hand, if a player says, 'no, I don't want that, I worked hard for it, I get my salary', then it can go in the opposite direction.

"For me personally, it would be okay but to be honest, you have to be tolerant and if there are players who are against that, then that's also an acceptable situation."