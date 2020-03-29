Harry Kane refuses to rule out future Tottenham exit

Harry Kane says he will not stay at Tottenham 'for the sake of it'

Harry Kane has spoken about his frustration at so far failing to win trophies with Tottenham - and says he is prepared to leave if the team does not progress.

The Spurs striker is recovering from a hamstring injury but opened up to Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp about his ambitions during an Instagram chat on Sunday afternoon.

Asked whether he would be at Tottenham for the rest of his career, Kane underlined his intent to be one of the world's best players and said he would not stick with Spurs if he did not feel he could achieve what he wants to at the club.

"It's one of those things, I couldn't say yes, I couldn't say no. I love Spurs, I'll always love Spurs. But it's one of those things - I've always said if I don't feel we're progressing as a team or going in the right direction, then I'm not someone to just stay there for the sake of it," he told Redknapp.

"I'm an ambitious player, I want to improve, I want to get better, I want to become one of the top, top players.

"It all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team. So it's not a definite I'm going to stay there forever - but it's not a no either."

3:14 Tottenham striker Harry Kane reveals in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp that he wants to win trophies 'sooner rather than later' in his career Tottenham striker Harry Kane reveals in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp that he wants to win trophies 'sooner rather than later' in his career

Tottenham lost a Champions League final and a League Cup final under former boss Mauricio Pochettino and Kane says the failure to land silverware has been tough to take - especially given the quality in Spurs' squad over recent seasons.

However, he is optimistic that could change, given the track record of new boss Jose Mourinho.

"We've been saying that for a couple of years now, we have got a fantastic team but for one reason or another we haven't been able to get the trophies that, when you look from the outside, we've got the team to get," said Kane.

"It's a hard thing to take as a player. I want to win at everything I do so when we're coming close and you don't quite get there it's hard to take and starts to build up. But from my point of view, and the team's point of view, all you can do is do everything you can, give your best to win every game, to win trophies. For one reason or another, we haven't quite got there yet.

"Next year, the gaffer now, it'll be his first chance to really have a pre-season with the team and embed his values into the team and we'll see what happens. Of course, I want to win, I want to win team trophies, I want to be doing it sooner rather than later. So we will have to see how it goes."

0:17 Kane had stepped up his recovery in training sessions with his team-mates before the coronavirus halted football Kane had stepped up his recovery in training sessions with his team-mates before the coronavirus halted football

Kane says he has enjoyed working with Mourinho so far and is inspired by playing for a manager he used to watch while he was growing up. But the Spurs striker also insisted the players must respond and raise their game to make the most of Mourinho's coaching.

"He came in and what you see is what you get," said Kane. "He's an honest guy - he'll tell you if you're doing things well or if you're not. If he likes you he'll tell you and if he doesn't like you he'll tell you!

"From my point of view, I have built a good relationship with him. We talk every few days or so, talk about all different things, talk about the team, when we were playing, what we can do, how we can improve.

Kane says he is enjoying working with Jose Mourinho

"For me, it's great to work under a manager like Jose. Obviously growing up, watching football, he was a big part of that. It's another opportunity for me to work with one of the best managers in the world.

"I'm excited to see how that relationship unfolds and see what we can do on the pitch. So far he's been great and I know he's excited to put his stamp on the team when he gets his opportunity.

"When a manager like him comes in and you know he's won everywhere, I'm sure he has no intentions to not do that at Spurs. From a player's point of view we know we have a top, top manager, so it's up to us to go out there and perform."