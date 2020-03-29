Harry Kane: Tottenham striker wants June cut-off for Premier League season

Harry Kane has expressed his concern for ending the current season

Harry Kane fears the Premier League season may not be completed following the coronavirus pandemic unless it resumes by the end of June.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin admitted this weekend the European football season "would probably be lost" if it won't restart by the end of June at the latest.

The governing body of European football has set up a task force to draft up a potential calendar for federations to follow after the coronavirus pandemic forced all of its major leagues to halt.

Speaking to Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp, Tottenham and England striker Kane hopes the Premier League can fulfil its fixtures in the coming months, but admits there will have to come a "cut-off point" as the global crisis deepens.

He said: "I know the Premier League are going to be trying all they can to finish the season, looking at every option possible. For me, I feel we need to try to finish the season, but there needs to be a point where enough is enough.

"We may have to say, 'we can't finish it'. Going into July and August and pushing next season back, I don't really see too much benefit in doing that. I don't know what's going on behind the scenes, and what it means financially for clubs.

"From a players' point of view, let's try to finish the season, but there needs to be a limit and probably the limit for me is by the end of June.

"If it isn't completed by the end of June, we should look at the options and look forward to next season otherwise I feel it will have such a knock-on effect to next year, the Euros, then the World Cup in 2022."

Ceferin says that while there are multiple scenarios up for consideration, he could not assure it will be possible to bring the current season to an end, with everything depending on how the pandemic will evolve.

In England, the Football Association has already decided to declare the season null and void for non-League divisions below the National Leagues North and South. The Premier League will reconvene at a meeting on Friday to discuss their next steps in responding to the virus.

The uncertainty around the continuation of the football season has thrown up a range of issues, including the fates of out-of-contract players, staff and sponsor payments and the Champions League and Europa League finals.

Kane spoke to Sky Sports on a range of subjects during an hour-long live webcast with Redknapp, which included his Tottenham future and working under Jose Mourinho in addition to the following topics...

Kane on his rehabilitation

Kane clutches his hamstring after picking up an injury against Southampton

"Things have been going great - I was doing my rehab at Spurs until last week. Now, I'm just continuing that at home. I'm at a stage where I'm nearly back at full training. Whenever we get back, whether it's a few weeks or a month, two months, I'll be ready to integrate with the group.

"I'll see how I feel as there's no rush and there's no panic. I'm in a good place so I'm just using this time to heal even more because with all injuries, there's always a stage when you're ready to go back but if you give it a bit more time, it always helps.

"The manager has been texting us and we've all been given individual programmes to work on so hopefully all the lads are sticking to those. We're all trying to adapt to make the most of the situation. We're itching to get back but we know it'll be a little while yet. We're fortunate as players to have gyms and swimming pools in our houses."

Kane on starting out in football

Kane has come a long way since his days with Ridgeway Rovers

"I went to Arsenal's academy when I was about six or seven. That was my first taste of a professional set-up. I was there for about two years but then they released me.

"I went back to playing for my Sunday league team Ridgeway Rovers when I was about 10. Tottenham picked me up when I was 11 and it was a funny story.

"I was on trial for six weeks and then I was told that they weren't going to sign me. It was a case of moving onto the next club for me. I went to Watford for a trial and we ended up playing Tottenham in a game. I scored a hat-trick playing for Watford playing against Tottenham!

"That night, the head of their academy phoned my dad and said that they wanted to sign me. It was a difficult decision at the time because they'd said no and now they want you.

"In the end, I think we made the right choice and since then the rest is history. It showed that at that age, I wasn't the best player in the team. I wasn't physically that strong or that quick. I only started to develop at 14 or 15, gained confidence and then my technique shone through."

Kane on England

Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane

"My England debut [against Lithuania in March 2015] is still probably my favourite England moment. Scoring 79 seconds after coming off the bench is literally everything you dream of as a kid.

"My England career has been fantastic up to date, with being named captain, and having the 2018 World Cup which brought the fans and the nation together was a huge achievement.

"The next thing for England is to win trophies. We have a very exciting team, and it's down to us to show that we can win trophies at an international level. Every time we play we seem to be clicking and getting better with every game.

"We always put club football to one side as it's important that the focus is on England. You can't have people's minds elsewhere and I feel Gareth Southgate has done a fantastic job in that aspect. A lot of us have played together at age-group level for some time so a lot of us are good mates.

"What the World Cup in Russia showed was that we're close, we have a good team and we're capable of beating anyone. It wasn't to be, but for us it's about progressing from that and taking it into 2021. Hopefully we can create that same buzz and same atmosphere for the fans."

On beating Rooney's record

Kane is on 32 goals for England - with Wayne Rooney's record of 53 in his sights

"Looking at it now, I'd be disappointed if I didn't get to that amount. I'm a confident guy and I feel that if I carry on playing for England for the next five or 10 years, for sure it's a record I want to be beating. We'll have to wait and see.

"I'm still 21 goals away so there's still a bit more time. I'm confident if I stay fit and healthy, I'll be able to catch that one up."

Kane on his closest team-mate

"I'm probably closest to the England boys - Dele Alli and Eric Dier. We spend more time with England so we've got to know each other a bit more, but to be fair, everyone's pretty similar in the team. I get on pretty well with everyone if I'm honest."

Score against Arsenal or score for England?

"That's a really tough question. Probably if it's a qualifier or just a friendly, I'd rather score against Arsenal, but if it's a World Cup or a European Championship, I'll go with scoring for England!"

On beating Shearer's PL goalscoring record

Alan Shearer holds the Premier League record for the number of goals in the competition on 260. Kane trails the former Newcastle and England striker on 136...

"Staying injury-free and staying in the Premier League is a big factor to that. If I'm playing Premier League football for the next 10 years, then I'd back myself to get to that record, but in football, a lot can happen and a lot can change.

"That record is still a bit too far away for me to be thinking about just yet, but it's something that's in the back of my mind. Of course, it would be great to score the most goals in the Premier League by one player.

"Shearer has put that record out there, and no one's got close to it yet so we'll have to wait and see."