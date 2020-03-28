Man City transfer news and rumours

John Stones' future at Man City could be in doubt

Ferran Torres - City are monitoring the 20-year-old Valencia striker. (Corriere dello Sport, March 26) Dayot Upamecano - City are interested in the RB Leipzig defender, who has told the Bundesliga club he wants to leave this summer. (Bild, March 26) James Rodriguez - Manchester City are preparing for life without David Silva by lining up a move to sign Real Madrid playmaker James. (Don Balon, March 25) Malick Thiaw - Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are among the clubs monitoring the 18-year-old Schalke defender, who has a release clause of around £7m. (Daily Mail, March 25) Sandro Tonali - Manchester City are reportedly one of a number of European clubs to express an interest in Brescia's Sandro Tonali. (Corriere dello Sport, March 24)

City are reportedly interested in young Valencia striker Ferran Torres

Harry Kane - Man City could reportedly beat Man Utd to the potential £180m transfer of Harry Kane this summer - if Juventus turn their attention from the Tottenham striker to Man City forward Gabriel Jesus. (Tuttosport, March 15)

Lautaro Martinez - Man City have joined Chelsea and Barcelona in the hunt for the Inter Milan forward, who has a £100m release clause. (Sport, March 16)

Chelsea and Man City are ready to battle it out to sign Martinez this summer. (Daily Star, March 18)

Houssem Aouar - Lyon midfielder could be subject of a bidding war in the summer with Manchester City, Juventus and Paris-Saint Germain all keen on landing him. (Daily Mail, March 19)

The latest on players linked with a Man City exit...

John Stones' future at Man City could be in doubt

Leroy Sane - Manchester City are set to be offered David Alaba as a makeweight for Sane by Bayern Munich this summer. (The Sun, March 27); Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has reportedly held discussions with Leroy Sane's new agent to discuss a possible end-of-season move to Bavaria (March 26); Bayern are discussing the "last details" of a deal to sign Sane (Daily Express, March 24); Zinedine Zidane and Quique Setien are both interested in recruiting Sane at the end of the season at Real Madrid (Sport, March 21).

John Stones - The defender's future is in doubt as Pep Guardiola eyes a Leonardo Bonucci transfer (Daily Star, March 28)

Gabriel Jesus - Juventus are keen to sign the Manchester City striker to replace Gonzalo Higuain (Calciomercato, March 25)

Jayden Braaf - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could raid former club Manchester City for Jayden Braaf. The Netherlands U18 international is reportedly frustrated by his failure to make an appearance for Pep Guardiola's senior side (Daily Express, March 16)

Riyad Mahrez - Man City are willing to let Mahrez leave this summer, but Paris Saint-Germain must fork out £80m (The Sun, March 17)

Yan Couto - Leeds United have been handed a positive transfer message by Manchester City about their recently acquired new right-back (Daily Express, March 19)

The latest Man City contract talk...

Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling - Man City will use the time without competitive football to accelerate fresh contract talks with key duo De Bruyne and Sterling (The Sun, March 16)

