FIFA to announce football resumption recommendations in next 48 hours

FIFA is set to announce plans in the next 48 hours

FIFA's coronavirus working group will announce its recommendations for club football within the next 24 to 48 hours.

The group, which includes the FIFA administration and top executives from all confederations, wants to be as flexible as possible to make sure all leagues have the best possible chance of completing this season's fixtures when it is totally safe to do so.

They are also considering proposals to move the dates of transfer windows and to extend the contracts of players who are out of contract at the of June.

The working group is consulting with legal experts and any recommendations they make will have at their heart the health and safety of all players, supporters and everyone who works in football.

This news comes following last week's announcement by UEFA that it was committed to finishing the 2019/20 season, despite earlier reports that UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin, had set a deadline of August 3 to complete all outstanding games.