Premier League Team of the Season: Sky Sports users' XI revealed

Virgil van Dijk and Harry Maguire made your team - see who else made the cut...

All week on Sky Sports we have been asking you to name your Premier League Team of the Season - and now the results are in.

We have seen who our pundits - from Jamie Carragher to the Soccer Saturday panel - have named as their best XI of 2019/20. And our journalists picked a combined side on the Sky Sports Football podcast.

But which of their selections do the Sky Sports website and app users agree with? Almost 50,000 of you have submitted your XIs using our team selector. Here's the XI of most popular picks…

Goalkeeper

Dean Henderson was the most popular goalkeeper

Dean Henderson was the clear winner between the sticks. The Sheffield United man scooped 51 per cent of the selections, ahead of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson (31 per cent), with Burnley's Nick Pope way back in third, featuring in just four per cent of teams.

Right-back

At right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was another convincing choice, also featuring in 51 per cent of teams. The Liverpool full-back has been a standout performer this term, with Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka some way back in the list.

Centre-back

Van Dijk was the most selected centre-back

Virgil van Dijk was an even more emphatic choice at centre back - 76 per cent of users selected the Liverpool defender at the heart of their defence, with Manchester United's Harry Maguire the next most popular choice, just ahead of Van Dijk's Liverpool team-mate Joe Gomez.

Left-back

Andy Robertson was head and shoulders above the competition at left-back, landing 49 per cent of selections, with Leicester's Ben Chilwell a distant second.

Midfield

Kevin De Bruyne features in 80 per cent of teams

When it comes to the three-man midfield, Man City's Kevin De Bruyne was the most selected midfielder, making 80 per cent of teams selected, with Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson not far behind. Jack Grealish, meanwhile, took the third place in the middle of the park, after impressing this season for relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

Attack

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made the frontline

Up top, the most popular players to form part of a three-man attack were Liverpool forward Sadio Mane - he was picked by 79 per cent of users - along with Leicester striker and Premier League top scorer Jamie Vardy, and Arsenal attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.