England players set for FIFA 20 tournament to raise awareness

Marcus Rashford, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Lucy Bronze will take part in a FIFA 20 tournament

A group of 16 England players including Marcus Rashford, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Lucy Bronze will take part in a new FIFA 20 tournament from their homes over Easter, launched by the FA.

The #Footballsstayinghome Cup will bring players together while in isolation to face each other virtually to raise awareness for the National Emergencies Trust.

The trust has been providing help to charities and foundations on a local level during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kicking off on Friday at 5pm BST, the tournament will involve the 16 stars battling it out on the popular video game.

Other players from the men's senior side include Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Callum Wilson and James Maddison

Bronze will be joined by Lionesses pair Jordan Nobbs and Ellie Roebuck.

The competition will run into next week, with fans able to follow the action on the FA's Twitter and YouTube channels from Friday, with esports commentators Brandon Smith and Richard Buckley providing commentary on the games.

Viewers will be able to donate to and support the National Emergencies Trust while they watch the event.