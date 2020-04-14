The Football Show: Gary Neville, Graeme Souness, Eddie Howe, Joe Cole and Tyrone Mings on new Sky Sports programme

The Football Show continues on Wednesday, with Gary Neville and Graeme Souness - plus guests Eddie Howe, Joe Cole and Tyrone Mings.

The daily show, which will be hosted by David Jones, will see top pundits and star guests discuss various issues around football - and you can join the conversation by tweeting #SkyFootballShow.

Jamie Redknapp and Gary Neville joined David Jones on The Football Show on Monday - watch weekdays from 9-11am on Sky Sports News #SkyFootballShow

Live: The Football Show Live on

As well as plenty of topical debate and anecdotes, Geoff Shreeves will be running through the stories making the back pages of the newspapers, while Martin Tyler's teaser will test your football knowledge. We will also round up the best and funniest clips from social media.

Eddie Howe will be on The Football Show on Wednesday

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe will be giving us the lowdown on life at the Vitality Stadium, while his former defender, Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings, also chats with Patrick Davison.

And former Chelsea, Liverpool and West Ham midfielder Joe Cole joins the panel to talk about his career in the game.

Watch The Football Show each day between 9am and 11am on Sky Sports News, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.