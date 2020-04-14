Coronavirus: International games could be postponed until 2021, says FIFA vice president

England last played away to Kosovo in November, winning 4-0

International football may not return until 2021 due to the global coronavirus pandemic, says a FIFA vice president dealing with its impact on the sport.

Victor Montagliani, who is also the president of the governing body of football in North and Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF), heads FIFA's working group on dealing with the implications of the virus on the fixture calendar.

FIFA already postponed international fixtures due to take place in March and June, and Montagliani says the matches scheduled for the international windows in September, October and November could be under threat, too.

Asked by the Associated Press if he saw national teams playing in 2020, he said: "I personally think that might be a bit of a challenge, not so much because of just the health issues around the world and the various degrees of preparedness, but also committing to international travel as soon as we come back.

Victor Montagliani heads FIFA's working group on revising the fixture calendar, currently on hold due to coronavirus

"I think that domestic football is a priority. September is still in the books, but I would garner to say that I'm not sure it's there on solid ground the way things are trending right now."

Montagliani also said he does not think supporters will be able to attend matches as soon as domestic football returns, adding: "If we get the green light to play a football match, I highly doubt that first football match will be with fans. I just can't see that. I think that would be taking a massive risk.

"I'm pretty sure it'll be a phased in approach, just like the rest of society is going to be is then in terms of us trying to get back to normal here."

