Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says being away from his squad hurts

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the longer he is away from his players, the more it hurts during the coronavirus shutdown.

Liverpool have utilised modern-day technology as they train remotely, with a variety of workouts hosted via video link bringing the squad and staff together.

The sessions enable the squad to work as a group as they maintain fitness and Klopp says the social aspect of the video calls should not be underestimated.

Klopp told Liverpool's club website: "When we have these training sessions, I could have never imagined I would enjoy it that much but it's just the moment when I see the boys again and that changes everything.

"For a minute, for an hour, for two hours, however long the sessions are - the boys are all in good spirits; you feel immediately why you miss them so much, because it's just an exceptional group.

"You want to be together with them, you want to be closer to them than you can be. These are the closest moments, so I enjoy these sessions a lot.

"It's getting worse, the longer it takes. I accept the situation 100 per cent like it is but the longer you don't see somebody you like, the more it hurts. That's the situation we are in at the moment."

The club video chats are a way for the players to interact with each other but Klopp also insists they do remain professional.

Klopp said: "Some people may say it's like a normal meeting or normal session we have - but it's not like this. I like that as well.

"That's the best thing of having this situation in 2020 - we have this technical opportunity. Imagine if we would have had that in the '80s - not because of football, because of all the social contact and interaction we can have and use now. That makes a big difference."