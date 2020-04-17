Jordan Clark interview: Out-of-contract winger faces uncertainty

Jordan Clark faces an uncertain future because of the coronavirus crisis

Jordan Clark is certainly being productive during his time away from Accrington Stanley’s training ground as the lockdown continues. His partner is making sure of that.

"She has got me doing all sorts," Clark tells Sky Sports.

"I am turning into a painter and a gardener. I did the kitchen the other week. I have done the back garden and now I am onto the front. I even had some tips off the old groundsman.

"I am trying to keep fit too. I did have some time off to rest my legs, just doing yoga. But now I am running and really getting my legs going again. I do not mind that though. I have always enjoyed running ever since I was at school. I just miss playing football."

1:51 Our selection of the top five goals of the Sky Bet League One season 2019/20 Our selection of the top five goals of the Sky Bet League One season 2019/20

These are strange times for footballers at every level of the game but particularly for those in Clark's position. The 26-year-old winger was in the form of his life for Accrington and hoping to secure that big move with his contract up at the end of the season.

Now this period of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis comes with the added complication that nobody actually knows when the end of the season is going to come.

"It is all very strange," admits Clark. "I thought I was in good form and now everything has stalled. It is unclear what will happen with my contract. Will the season get started and finished before that is up? Everything is up in the air, that is the problem.

"Everyone just wants to get the season up and running and sorted so that plans can be made. You can't really not finish with your current club if the season starts again, can you? I don't think that would work. It would be very difficult and I do want to get it finished."

Clark has been in excellent form for Accrington Stanley this season

Clark is not being released - Accrington would welcome the chance to keep him. But there is an acceptance that a season in which he has scored six goals, provided five assists and ranks fifth in League One for the number of chances created, deserves greater financial reward.

As Accrington manager John Coleman puts it, his players might not make their money under him but, with his help, they should be in a position to make their money at the next club.

"That's the plan," says Clark.

"When I left Shrewsbury and signed at Accrington, I just needed to play football and I have done for four years. Season after season I have improved. I feel like I am reaching my peak.

"It has been a great four years. Winning League Two was unbelievable and staying up was amazing too. We are only a small club so to keep fighting with all the big boys is massive for the club and the fans.

"A lot of the lads have come from non-League. The manager spots them and improves them. He gives you that confidence to believe you can go toe to toe.

"Getting the right players is a big part of it. We are not on terrific amounts of money so we have to work hard all the time. We don't have the facilities either. When you are going up against Sunderland, Ipswich and Portsmouth we always feel like we have a point to prove.

Clark's contract with Accrington is up after four years with the club

"The manager has been good to us. He gave me my chance and would I like to think I have been good to Accrington because I have given it my all in every game and every session.

"The club is good at giving players the opportunity to showcase their talent. There are some clubs where you get pushed back but at Accrington you get that platform to play.

"I have probably had my best season this year. You get judged on goals, assists and chances created. In that sense, this has been the best football I have ever played.

"I am getting the reward for that now by being linked to clubs."

Clark in action for Barnsley where he broke through as a youngster

Clark has had a taste of Championship football before - but only a taste. He started one game for boyhood club Barnsley in April 2012 having made five substitute appearances.

John Stones was a team-mate back then, while Clark made his debut alongside Kieran Trippier, who was on loan at Barnsley from Manchester City at the time. By the summer of 2018, he was watching two of his old pals playing in a World Cup semi-final together.

John Stones was a Barnsley team-mate of Clark's as a youngster

"It was crazy," he recalls. "I was thinking back the other day about my time at Barnsley. There are so many that have done well. Obviously John Stones and Tripps have done unbelievably well but there was Danny Drinkwater who came for a while, Jason Shackell from Derby was an unbelievable player too. Marlon Harewood was there.

"I still speak to the lads like John because we have a group for those of us who came through the academy together at Barnsley. We just check in to see how everyone is doing. We keep in touch quite a lot but I can't believe I am 26. I still feel about 20 in my head."

In fact, he is 27 in September. Who knows what the future holds but in the meantime, opportunity permitting, he intends to give it everything for Accrington Stanley.

"I am not the sort to throw the towel in just because my contract is coming to an end and the manager knows that," adds Clark. "Whatever happens regarding my contract, I will give it my all. It makes no difference to me because I just love playing football. That is why I am finding it so difficult at the minute. I just want to be able to get back out on the pitch."