League One team of the 2019/20 season so far

With WhoScored.com this season launching full statistical coverage of EFL League One and Two, player performance ratings across all of England's top four divisions are now available.



We asked their data analysts to run through their League One team of the season so far using their unique statistical ratings and the reasons behind each player's inclusion...

Goalkeeper: Nathan Trott (AFC Wimbledon) - 6.83 rating

AFC Wimbledon are sat just three points above the relegation zone, yet they would likely be mired in the bottom three were it not for Trott's good form between the sticks. The 21-year-old, currently on loan from Premier League side West Ham, ranks top for saves per 90 (4.1) in League One this season.

Right-back: Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) - 7.08 rating

O'Nien has four goals and two assists to his name to show for his attacking efforts, and could have had more of the former having struck the woodwork more times (five) than any other player in the division. His 1.4 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game means only Coventry (30) have shipped fewer league goals than Sunderland (32) this season.

Centre-back: Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham) - 7.42 rating

Ihiekwe has returned a rating of 7.42 this season, that the second-best in League One. Maximising a statistically calculated WhoScored.com strength of 'aerial duels', Ihiekwe is winning more headed battles per game (7.9) than any other League One player this term to help feature in this team.

Centre-back: Robert Dickie (Oxford) - 7.26 rating

Dickie's exceptional reading of the game has stood out on more than one occasion this season, with him ranking top for interceptions (82) in League One. What's more, the centre-back's 1596 accurate passes is second in the league, with the defender maximising his fine distribution to help build attacks from the back.

Left-back: Joe Jacobson (Wycombe) - 7.25 rating

Only striker Adebayo Akinfenwa (10) has scored more league goals than Jacobson (nine) of all Wycombe players this season, that return, of course, being better than any other defender in League One. Only Sunderland's Chris Maguire (46) has made more key passes from set-piece situations than the 33-year-old's 43.

Right midfield: James Henry (Oxford) - 7.36 rating

Henry has had a direct hand in 21 league goals this season, netting 12. Of those 21, eight have come in his last five League One outings. Henry's nine assists is the third-best return in the league this term.

Central midfield: Liam Walsh (Coventry) - 7.30 rating

Walsh has three goals and five assists to his name, but it's his ball retention qualities that have stood out with 80 per cent of his 50.2 passes per game being completed. That's the 11th best return in League One.

Central midfield: Daniel Barlaser (Rotherham) - 7.24 rating

Barlaser has, like Walsh, provided five assists in League One this season and has two goals to his name, while the on-loan midfielder's return of 2.5 key passes per game is the second-best in England's third tier.

Left midfield: Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) - 7.29 rating

Curtis has been named the WhoScored.com Man of the Match seven times this season, that being the fourth-best in League One. He has also chipped in with 11 goals and five assists. The Pompey star's work off the ball has also drawn admiration, with his 2.2 tackles per game ranking among the top 20 players in the league.

Striker: Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) - 7.29 rating

Gnanduillet has netted 15 times in League One this season, the second-best return in the division, and has accounted for 34.1 per cent of Blackpool's total goals scored in the league. Gnanduillet's standout performances in the final third have seen him win eight WhoScored.com Man of the Match accolades.

Striker: Ivan Toney (Peterborough) - 7.91 rating

Saving the best until last, Toney has a better WhoScored.com rating (7.91) than any other League One player this season by a considerable distance. The Peterborough striker has scored at least nine more goals (24) than any other player. Toney ranks first for clear-cut chances scored (15), shots (132) and Man of the Match awards (9) to complete this team.