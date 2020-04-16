The Football Show: Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Brendan Rodgers, Louis Saha, Ryan Lowe and Rick Parry on Friday show

The Football Show continues on Wednesday, with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher - plus guests Brendan Rodgers, Louis Saha, Ryan Lowe and Rick Parry.

The daily show, which will be hosted on Friday by Kelly Cates, sees top pundits and star guests discuss various issues around football - and you can join the conversation by tweeting #SkyFootballShow.

The Football Show Live on

As well as plenty of topical debate and anecdotes, Geoff Shreeves will be running through the stories making the back pages of the newspapers, while Martin Tyler's teaser will test your football knowledge. We will also round up the best and funniest clips from social media.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers will be giving us the lowdown on life at Leicester, while fellow manager, Ryan Lowe, gives an update on the happenings at Sky Bet League Two club, Plymouth Argyle.

Jamie Carragher takes on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the Premier League Big Quiz on The Football Show

Former Fulham, Manchester United and Everton striker Louis Saha also pops on for a chat, as does EFL chairman and former Liverpool chief executive, Rick Parry.

Carragher also takes on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the latest Premier League Big Quiz!

Watch The Football Show each day between 9am and 11am on Sky Sports News, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.