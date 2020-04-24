Coronavirus: League Two clubs want season to be completed

Bury were expelled from League One at the end of August and their place in the EFL needs to be taken next season

The majority of League Two clubs have indicated to the EFL that they want to complete the current season when measures to combat the spread of coronavirus have been lifted.

In a letter sent to all EFL clubs and seen by Sky Sports News, Chairman Rick Parry outlined the desire of clubs in the fourth tier of the English game to finish the season despite a small number looking to end the campaign.

In the letter, Parry also confirms the situation with regards to relegation from League Two, and clarified the situation regarding this week's statement by the National League to end its season.

Current regulations would allow for two teams to be promoted into the Football League - one as champions and one through the play-offs - but the latter promotion would be dependent on whether or not the National League complete their play-offs.

That would then have a knock-on effect on relegation from League Two, although there is currently a place to be filled in the division following the expulsion of Bury FC in August last year.

Barrow occupy the top position in the National League, four points clear of nearest rivals Harrogate Town.