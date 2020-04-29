SPFL has 'nothing to fear' over season-end vote, says chief executive Neil Doncaster

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster says the organisation has "nothing to fear" over the prospect of an independent investigation into the vote on ending the Scottish season early.

Rangers called for a general meeting after Dundee tried to go against a resolution, only to later vote in favour of it after an initial deadline, by which it had become clear their decision would be decisive.

Hearts and Stranraer backed Rangers, meaning a vote on whether an enquiry is held will now take place on May 12, with 32 of the SPFL's 42 clubs having to vote in favour for it to go ahead.

The governing body has questioned the need for that to happen externally after their own investigation, conducted by Deloitte, found 'no evidence of impropriety'.

Doncaster told Sky Sports News: "We have nothing to fear whatsoever, we have had vague generalised allegations but nothing specific.

Rangers have called for a meeting to vote on an independent enquiry over the SPFL's handling of the affair

"The independent members of the board can investigate if a specific allegation comes forward. I have total faith in my team at the SPFL, we have acted with integrity under time pressure.

"We want games to be played and to be talking about football. If there are any allegations to make, people should have the courage to bring them forward to the chairman to be investigated.

"All we have had in the past few weeks is vague assertions and demands for suspension of key employees.

"The Deloitte investigation, on the instruction of the independent directors, cleared me and my staff, no improper behaviour by them."

Rangers claim to have a dossier of evidence on the contrary and are under increasing pressure to reveal it.

Dundee initially attempted to vote against a resolution to end the season early but changed their stance

The Ibrox club insist they will circulate what they have to Scotland's other 41 senior teams in advance of the meeting next month.

Doncaster has stressed the fact Dundee were allowed to change their vote from no to yes is a quirk of the Companies Act rather than any SPFL rule.

He also maintained publishing the results of an incomplete vote was due to apparent pressure to provide information rather than to force those yet to participate into a decision.

Rangers are calling for the suspension of Doncaster, pictured, and the SPFL's legal adviser Rod McKenzie

Doncaster said: "It wasn't tenable to say nothing. We knew there would be questions, we couldn't wait.

"The SPFL board made a unanimous decision to publish the results, it wasn't intended to put pressure on any club.

"Any allegations and evidence should be brought forward to the SPFL chairman so they can be investigated.

"It is not acceptable for vague assertions to be made without anything being brought forward.

Clubs will vote remotely on whether there should be an external investigation rather than at Hampden Park on May 12

"There is a call for me and another member of staff (SPFL legal adviser Rod McKenzie) to be suspended without actually knowing what it is we alleged to have done wrong.

"We exist to serve all 42 members of the organisation. We are democratic members' organisation and three clubs that have called for an EGM so we have called one.

"If the 42 member clubs want our time and money to be used in having an investigation then that is their democratic right.

"Eight out of nine of the SPFL board feel that is wholly inappropriate and a waste of time and money."