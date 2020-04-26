Rangers insist SPFL vote must be probed as club promise to give evidence to Scottish clubs

Rangers want an independent probe into the wider process of the SPFL vote

Rangers have promised to provide clubs with the evidence that is driving their campaign for an independent review of the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) vote to end the season.

The full SPFL board is due to meet on Monday afternoon for the first time since April 10, when all 42 SPFL clubs voted on board proposals to conclude the season.

Rangers say they will provide their evidence of bullying from the SPFL to all member clubs in advance of a general meeting to approve an independent investigation.

0:58 Former Celtic striker Andy Walker says the fiasco surrounding Dundee's eventual yes vote in favour of an SPFL resolution is 'ugly' for Scottish football Former Celtic striker Andy Walker says the fiasco surrounding Dundee's eventual yes vote in favour of an SPFL resolution is 'ugly' for Scottish football

Deloitte have already independently probed communications between the SPFL and Dundee and found no wrongdoing, but Rangers were not satisfied by this and called for an investigation into the wider process of the vote.

The Ibrox club have also written to the SPFL board to support a proposal by fellow Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen to attempt to finish the top-flight season behind closed doors.

"There are key issues to be discussed and agreed within Scottish football including the circumstances and dates on which football can resume, the health and safety of all involved and the financial implications for members," Rangers said in a new statement on Sunday.

"It is vital that those involved in making those decisions have the confidence and support of member clubs. An independent investigation provides a route to achieving this.

"It has always been Rangers' intention to produce our evidence at the appropriate time. The evidence will be provided to all member clubs well in advance of a general meeting to approve an independent investigation."