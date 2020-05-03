Cristiano Ronaldo quiz: How well do you know the Portuguese superstar?

Ahead of Sunday's documentary on Sky Sports following the remarkable life and career of Cristiano Ronaldo, test your knowledge of the footballing great with our 10-question quiz.

You've seen him on the pitch, you've probably seen him on a few awards podiums too, but how much do you actually know the five-time Ballon d'Or winner?

You'll certainly know him a whole lot better once you've seen Ronaldo, starting at 8pm on Sunday night on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, but for now test your knowledge with our quiz below.

Find out more about the Ronaldo documentary here, and tune in on Sky Sports Premier League or Main Event on Sunday from 8pm to see the full programme.