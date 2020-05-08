Heung-Min Son: Tottenham forward one of top five in his class as he completes military training

Heung-Min Son began his three-week basic training on April 20

Heung-Min Son has completed his three-week basic military training in South Korea, finishing in the top five out of 157 people in his class.

The Tottenham forward, who entered the Marine Corps training camp on the southern island of Jeju on April 20, also finished with a perfect record in shooting.

Son's graduation ceremony was closed to the public, due to social distancing rules in place in South Korea to combat coronavirus, but dozens of fans were still waiting outside for the 27-year-old.

Son was one of only five in his class to be awarded for his performance

He earned exemption from the full 21 months of military service by helping South Korea to win football gold in the Asian Games in 2018.

Son must still complete some community service obligations by 2023 in order to fully complete his military duties.

He decided to carry out his military training while the Premier League is suspended due to coronavirus.

Son is expected back in London this month, with the Premier League aiming to begin matches behind closed doors from June as part of their 'Project Restart'.