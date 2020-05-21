Mental Health Awareness Week: Nigel Adkins highlights importance of talking

In Mental Health Awareness Week, former Hull and Southampton manager Nigel Adkins tells Sky Sports News' Roger Clarke how transitioning from player to coach helped him realise the importance of speaking up about your troubles.

"Routines, attitudes, behaviours, exercise, nutrition, sleep, social distancing."

It's become a mantra for Nigel Adkins over the last eight weeks, and as football's return remains shrouded in uncertainty, it's one he hopes can benefit players too.

His daily #breakfastwithnige Twitter videos give all the chance to follow the Adkins diet. His cheery morning pep-talks encourage us to accentuate the positive. To quote one: "The past is history, tomorrow is a mystery, today is a gift. That's why they call it the present. Make the most of the day everybody."

"I just started to put a few posts out just from experiences I've had," he says. "I transitioned out as a player. Many players are going through that now, out of contract.

"I've been out of work the last 11 months as well.

"You need to find a routine but if you don't you just lie in bed all day thinking 'what is your purpose?' So everyone needs to have a purpose...

"Football players go into work, they have a routine, everything is done for them.. and then football stops, that routine changes and it's about how you can keep a routine going.

"I'm just trying to share some of the experiences I've had and maybe do some silly things as well and put a smile on someone's face."

Since the coronavirus pandemic brought the season to an abrupt halt in March, the issue of players' mental health has come into sharp focus.

As many as 1,400 players could be out of contract at the end of the season, clubs face precarious financial futures, and there are health concerns over a return to training. Mental Health Week comes at a time when many in the game will be looking for support.

"The more you talk, the better it is," Atkins says. "I was a player and then a physiotherapist and you become more aware of the issues that go on with players and the help that can be found.

"The LMA has some great advice on mental health, and the PFA which is so important. So there's more advice out there and help and guidance."

Adkins has been out of the game for nearly a year since leaving Hull, and is determined return to management.

He has been making the most of his spell away. As well as his daily Twitter videos and exercise routines, he has been learning German, keeping a journal, and listening to motivational podcasts.

"I'm utilising my time as best as possible to learn and study to prepare myself," he says.

That includes taking tips from the likes of rugby coaches Stuart Lancaster and Eddie Jones, and inspiration from the Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance - "you can learn about building high-performance teams, the infrastructure behind the scenes."

All of which he hopes to put into practice if and when he returns. There have been offers from home and abroad. He says he wants to wait for things to settle down before taking the next step.

Ideally, that would be in the Premier League where he's previously managed with Southampton and Reading, though he thinks taking a club up from the Championship is his most likely route to achieving that.

When the call does come, Adkins will take the advice he's offering to all players concerned for their futures right now - "be ready".

Hosted by the Mental Health Foundation, Mental Health Awareness Week takes place from May 18-24 2020. Find out more here.

If you're affected by issues related to mental wellbeing or want to talk, please contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123, or visit the website.