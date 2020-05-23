Wayne Rooney, Edinson Cavani, Abby Wambach- Ellen White creates her perfect striker

Ellen White chooses her perfect striker on Soccer AM

Which attributes of other players would Ellen White chose for her perfect striker? She revealed all on Soccer AM with Fenners and Jimmy Bullard.

The Manchester City Women and England Women striker was given the task of picking one player for each skill that makes up a talented forward, but the person she chose could not be repeated.

Read on to see who White picked or click play above to watch...

Movement of… Edinson Cavani

I've gone with Edinson Cavani from PSG. His movement in and around the box, running onto the ball is immense.

First touch of… Marta

I've combined women's and men's footballers so I've gone for Marta. She has unbelievable technical ability, bringing the ball down, she's able to move and her touch is just ridiculous.

Economy of… Ada Hegerberg

I went with Ada Hegerberg, she plays for Lyon. Her ratio of goals to games she's played is phenomenal. She was also the first female to win the Ballon d'Or as well so she's a pretty good striker.

Variety of… Mia Hamm

For variety, I went for Mia Hamm. I've always loved her as a striker, she could score a free-kick, run on, score one versus one, penalties. Her variety of goals is incredible and she was an unbelievable striker for the USA.

Football brain of… Kelly Smith

I've gone for Kelly Smith. I was very privileged to play alongside Kelly and she is two or three steps of everyone else, knowing where she's going to receive it, knowing where she's going to pass it and she was a phenomenal player.

Accuracy of… Christine Sinclair

I went for Christine Sinclair from Canada. She is the all-time leading international goalscorer so I thought 'she's got to have decent accuracy at goal' because she has scored a lot of goals for Canada and her club team as well.

Heading of… Abby Wambach

For heading, I went for Abby Wambach, who is also a USA player. The amount of headers she scored was insane, she just had bullet headers and smashed them in left, right and centre so definitely her for heading.

Volleying of… Wayne Rooney

It's got to be Wayne Rooney for me. I'm sure you guys can remember the Newcastle one and also the bicycle kick against Man City. I also thought about Scholesy [Paul Scholes] for this as well because he could absolutely smash a ball in, even Steven Gerrard on the half volley, but I went with Rooney.

Celebration of… Paul Gascoigne and Alan Shearer

I should have put Anthony Modeste! For the best one-off celebration, I did say Gazza [Paul Gascoigne] because I loved his celebration against Scotland [at Euro 96], that was quality. But I also went for Alan Shearer... and I thought about doing the [Peter] Crouchy [robot].

Watch Soccer AM on Saturday mornings from 10am on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.