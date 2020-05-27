Football News

Kevin Keegan, Jose Mourinho, Rafa Benitez: The best Premier League manager rants ever

Sir Alex Ferguson, Rafa Benitez, Ian Holloway and Louis van Gaal also feature

Last Updated: 27/05/20 1:15pm
6:53
We look back at some of the most explosive manager rants in Premier League history, from Rafa Benitez listing 'facts' to Ian Holloway's issues with the Bosman Ruling
We look back at some of the most explosive manager rants in Premier League history.

From Rafa Benitez listing 'facts' to Ian Holloway's issues with the Bosman Ruling and Kevin Keegan's 'I will love it' rant, there have been some incredible outbursts from managers over the years.

Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho, Ron Atkinson, Sam Allardyce, Neil Warnock and Louis van Gaal also feature as we take a look back through the archives of some of the greatest press conferences and post-match interviews.

Watch part one of the most explosive manager rants in Premier League history by hitting play on the video at the top of the page!

