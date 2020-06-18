Wolves fixtures: Kick-off times and dates
Premier League restart: Three more Wolves games confirmed, including hosting Arsenal live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 18/06/20 9:56am
The details of Wolves' next batch of fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed, with all three live on Sky Sports.
Nuno Espirito Santo's side will renew their bid to qualify for the Champions League with a trip to West Ham on Saturday June 20 at 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports, and now will also have their games with fellow Europe chasers Arsenal, Sheffield United and Everton all broadcast live too.
Sky Sports are showing 64 live Premier League games of the Premier League's resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.
Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
WOLVES' CONFIRMED PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART DATES
Saturday June 20
West Ham vs Wolves
Kick-Off: 5.30pm; Live on Sky Sports
Wednesday June 24
Wolves vs Bournemouth
Kick-Off: 8pm
Saturday June 27
Aston Villa vs Wolves
Kick-Off: 12.30pm
Saturday July 4
Wolves vs Arsenal
Kick-Off: 5.30pm; Live on Sky Sports
Wednesday July 8
Sheffield United vs Wolves
Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports
Sunday July 12
Wolves vs Everton
Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick
Wolves' fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Burnley vs Wolves
Wolves vs Crystal Palace
Chelsea vs Wolves