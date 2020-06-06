Premier League: Which memorable goals would VAR have changed?

4:52 We take a look at some memorable Premier League goals that would not have been given had VAR reviewed them We take a look at some memorable Premier League goals that would not have been given had VAR reviewed them

Sky Sports take a look at some memorable Premier League goals that would not have been given had VAR reviewed them.

We begin with Wayne Rooney's audacious strike from just beyond halfway for Manchester United against West Ham in March 2014, where he appeared to push James Tomkins before sending a dipping half-volley beyond the back-peddling Adrian.

Then there's the infamous Darren Bent strike that found its way past Liverpool 'keeper Pepe Reina via a conveniently placed beach ball in October 2009 and Sergio Aguero's apparent handball against Arsenal last February.

Who could forget Henrikh Mkhitaryan's incredible backheel volley against Swansea? Awarded despite the fact the Armenia midfielder strayed offside in the process of meeting Zlatan Ibrahimovic's cross.

See all that and much more by clicking the video above to see which goals might have been changed by VAR...