Former Chelsea defender Michael Duberry urges greater transparency in selection for football roles

Former Chelsea and Leeds defender Michael Duberry has called for greater transparency in the selection process for roles within English football.

England international Raheem Sterling urged the game, during an interview on the BBC's Newsnight programme, to address the disparity between the number of high-profile BAME players and those who go on to hold positions in management, coaching or administration.

Duberry is concerned that if a "different voice" is not heard within the sport - particularly at boardroom level - the ramifications will only be harder felt on the grassroots.

"We need to see more black people on the coaching levels, more black people on boardroom level so that the way of thinking is diverse," Duberry told Sky Sports News.

"At the moment the way of thinking is all the same because there is not a different voice, not a different way of seeing things. The way of thinking is the same.

"The selection process will be the same so unless you start getting some diverse people on the boards, the way of thinking will always be the same and it will filter right down to the grassroots level."

The English Football League made it policy last year that clubs must interview at least one black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) candidate when searching for a new first-team manager.

But Duberry insisted the introduction of the policy, which the Premier League are yet to introduce, and is informally known as the 'Rooney Rule' - named after the NFL diversity committee chairman Dan Rooney - has had little impact.

Nuno Espirito Santo, the Wolves head coach, is the only BAME manager working in the Premier League, while there are a further five more across the three divisions in the EFL.

"The Rooney rule hasn't impacted here and you see by the numbers," Duberry, who has founded the business Made Leaders which works in the field of mentoring, coaching and leadership, said.

"There should be a transparency in showing their selection, their interviews, the people that have come for interviews.

"It needs to be an impact from upstairs. You need to get a more diverse boardroom and then the decisions would be a little different.

"At the moment the way of thinking is all the same. Whether it is sport or business you need some diversity so as to change the way people see things and then there would be a sense of equality."