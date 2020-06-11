Barrow set for promotion if National League votes in favour of resolution next week

Barrow are managed by former Blackpool, QPR and Chesterfield defender Ian Evatt

National League clubs are expected to vote on a conclusion to their season on Monday that would see leaders Barrow promoted to the English Football League.

The resolution would also see a second team promoted via the play-offs, which would be played out in the coming weeks, after the league decided to end the 2019-20 season due to coronavirus back in April.

Chorley FC would be relegated - but their chief executive Terry Robinson has told Sky Sports News he refuses to accept this fate until it is voted on next week.

"We are disappointed with the news today," he said. "We feel this decision is unjust, bearing in mind the decision to have no relegation in all leagues further down the pyramid.

"This means we will be the only team in the whole [non-League] pyramid who would be relegated. However, until it is voted through, we refuse to accept that we will be relegated."

Sky Sports News has also been told that there will be no promotion or relegation from either National League North nor South.

The resolution to vote was reached after a meeting of the National League board on Wednesday, after it was confirmed by the EFL that Stevenage would drop out of the league, with the League Two season curtailed.

A second promotion place is up for grabs in the National League due to Bury's expulsion from the EFL last year.