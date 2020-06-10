National League board set to meet over season conclusion solution

The National League will meet on Wednesday to decide how the current season will be concluded

The National League board will meet on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the next steps following the EFL's announcement that League Two will curtail the 2019/20 season.

Divisional meetings with clubs will then take place on Thursday with the three divisions deciding how they will conclude the current season, with presentations put to them from the board and the FA.

Relegation from League Two was confirmed by the EFL on Tuesday and, at this point, Stevenage will drop out of the league.

Ian Evatt's Barrow side were top of the league before the season was postponed due to the coronavirus

However, that is subject to the outcome of an independent disciplinary hearing involving Macclesfield who have been charged by the league in relation to non-payment of wages.

Barrow were top of the National League when games were suspended, with Harrogate Town four points behind, both with nine games to play.

The second promotion spot is available due to the expulsion of Bury in August.