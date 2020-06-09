League One: Coventry champions, Tranmere relegated as clubs vote for season to end

Coventry City will go up as champions

Sky Bet League One clubs have voted to curtail their season with Coventry promoted as champions and Tranmere relegated.

Rotherham will also go up automatically to the Championship. Bolton and Southend join Tranmere in being relegated to League Two.

YES!!! WE'VE DONE IT!!!💙



Coventry City confirmed as League One Champions and promoted to the SkyBet Championship! 🏆⬆️ #PUSB pic.twitter.com/Tm528mKkdC — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) June 9, 2020

The League One play-offs will still go ahead, with Wycombe replacing Peterborough in the top six along with Oxford, Portsmouth and Fleetwood. The schedule for matches - all of which will be shown live on Sky Sports - is yet to be confirmed.

League One sides opted to bring an immediate end to the 2019/20 campaign following a crucial vote on Tuesday afternoon, with the final league positions decided on a points-per-game basis.

READ | EFL Statement - League One opts to curtail



The final standings.



Paul Warne's Millers finish second and are promoted to @SkyBetChamp 😍#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud https://t.co/DziQbsFqZu pic.twitter.com/RnwXuBWVrm — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) June 9, 2020

Their counterparts in League Two took the same decision earlier in the day.

"League One Clubs have voted by an overwhelming majority to formally end the 2019/20 season," the EFL confirmed in a statement.