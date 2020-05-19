Tranmere chairman Mark Palios against deciding League One season on points-per-game basis

Tranmere chairman Mark Palios believes the proposed points-per-game system should not be used in League One

Tranmere chairman Mark Palios believes deciding who would be relegated by determining the League One standings on a points-per-game basis is unacceptable.

Rovers sit in the bottom three, three points off safety albeit having played a game less than 20th-placed Wimbledon.

League Two clubs voted last week to curtail their campaign, agreeing a points-per-game (PPG) system and promotions but no relegation to the National League, but there was no sense of unanimity in League One.

Palios, a former FA chief executive, believes if the remaining fixtures cannot be completed then the season should be voided.

📺 An important message from Chairman @markpalios1. Part one of two.#TRFC Chairman @markpalios1 has provided a detailed update of the Club's position with regards to completing the 2019/20 @EFL season.#TRFC #SWA pic.twitter.com/IGlzLCuaZ2 — Tranmere Rovers FC (@TranmereRovers) May 19, 2020

In a statement released on Tranmere's website, he said: "In a sporting competition, you set the rules at the start of a competition and everybody's happy, understands the rules and the consequences of success and failure - you don't change the rules of the league mid-season.

"If the decision is made that we will not play the season out then I think it's quite clear the season should be voided, rather than deciding on what is a mid-season change of rules and a fairly arbitrary decision as regards how we deal with promotion and relegation.

"In order to find an acceptable compromise, it has to be just: a compromise that is fair.

"Our suggested solution follows on from what League Two voted in favour of last week and while that's not a binding vote, it's indicative of where their intentions were and that is promotions, without relegation."

📺 An important message from Chairman @markpalios1. Part two of two.#TRFC Chairman @markpalios1 has provided a detailed update of the Club's position with regards to completing the 2019/20 @EFL season.#TRFC #SWA pic.twitter.com/EDxnnfrsDe — Tranmere Rovers FC (@TranmereRovers) May 19, 2020

Palios added that PPG is "flawed as a mechanism" before writing on Twitter: "If you want to change the regs in mid season then do so but don't penalise teams as a result so no relegations. Use PPG with a margin for error."