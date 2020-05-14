Peterborough United News

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony says six League One clubs united in fight to finish season

"We as a collective are united in our goal to finish this season. We have no desire for voiding the season," says Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony

Last Updated: 15/05/20 7:39am

Peterborough and Portsmouth are among the six clubs determined to finish the League One season
Six League One clubs have joined forces to help fight to save the season with Peterborough's owner speaking out ahead of Friday's crucial EFL meeting.

League One and Two clubs will meet via video conference on Friday to discuss the future of the 2019/20 season - with widespread concerns that the majority cannot afford to continue without fans - ahead of a potential vote.

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony used social media on Thursday night to speak out on behalf of Oxford, Fleetwood, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Ipswich and his own club - who are all in the play-off running - to put the season back on when it is safe to do so.

And those clubs subsequently issued statements and tweets confirming their desire to finish the campaign if possible.

MacAnthony tweeted: "I have been asked to relay this message on behalf of Oxford, Fleetwood, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Ipswich, Peterborough to the EFL & the media ahead of our League One meeting on (Friday) morning.

"We as a collective are united in our goal to finish this season. We have no desire for voiding the season, PPG (points per game) scenario is letting a computer decide our footballing fate.

"For our fans/staff and for the integrity of our sport we are all looking forward to completing our pending Fixtures/ season under guidance from the EFL at a time it is deemed safe to do so. Thank you for your time."

Oxford's managing director Niall McWilliams told the club website: "We want to play. "Obviously, that's not going to be easy, and I don't envy the EFL trying to find a way to make it happen.

"But as a club we would love to finish the job that we started all those months ago and try to win promotion on the pitch."

Portsmouth chief executive Mark Catlin added: "We owe it to supporters, staff, sponsors and football in general to do everything that we can to get this season completed.

"There are difficulties in achieving this and we fully understand that, but there is no need to currently make any kneejerk decisions in regards voiding the season, until we have all the information required to make an informed decision on the subject."

