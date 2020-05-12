What next for the Championship, League One and League Two?

The EFL is set for a pivotal few days as they continue discussions on how and when to finish the season.

The EFL board and clubs are set for talks to discuss both financial and competition matters, as the Championship, League One and League Two decide a way forward following the government's latest advice.

Here we explain what could happen next...

What's on the agenda this week?

The EFL board is meeting on Wednesday to discuss potential options being considered, including that to end the current campaign in League One and Two prematurely - and how to do so.

Once the potential options are decided upon, the board will put them to the clubs, with a vote possibly taking place when the EFL meet with clubs from League One and Two on Friday.

Is the season likely to be curtailed?

If a vote does take place, there is likely to be a consensus to end the season in the third and fourth tiers.

It currently remains undecided on how final placings would be determined, but the 'points per game' method and 'promotion on merit' are both being considered by clubs.

Is the Championship at risk?

As it stands the Championship is still intent on completing the season when possible, and their decision will remain linked to what the Premier League decide to do. Leeds and West Brom currently occupy the top two spots and will be keeping a keen eye on proceedings.

How could final standings be decided?

EFL chairman Rick Parry said he still expects three clubs to be promoted from the Championship to the Premier League.

"We expect three Championship clubs to be promoted - the Premier League are aware of our position on that. The Premier League expects three clubs to be relegated," he said.

Whether the same rules will apply to League One and Two remains to be seen.

It remains undecided on how final placings would be determined should that be the decision of the lower two divisions, with 'points per game' and 'promotion on merit' both being considered by clubs.

The points-per-game method would likely be weighted with home and away results rewarded differently, while 'promotion on merit' would see two clubs in League One and three in League Two (those currently in automatic places) get promoted, but no relegation. However, this option is dependant on a solution being agreed with the Championship.

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer says relegating his team on a points-per-game basis if the Championship season can not be finished would 'kill' the London club.

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer, in particular, has been particularly vocal against the use of PPG to determine the outcome of the season.

"It would kill our football club," the boss of the Championship club said. "We would struggle. I don't know the extent but it would be bad. We're not in a great position anyway.

"To be called as it stands today would be scandalous, it would be wrong on every level. For us as a club it wouldn't be acceptable."

What is the financial impact on lower-league clubs?

Gary Neville says it is 'extremely unlikely' League One and League Two will resume their seasons without significant funding from the Premier League.

Gary Neville, the Sky Sports pundit who is also part-owner of League Two club Salford City, warned that the cost of continuing the season would outweigh the benefits for lower-league sides.

"We're talking millions of pounds to invest in what would be health and safety protocols, neutral venues, all the logistics, the hotel costs of keeping club people and players in as safe environments as possible will be huge costs to the Bundesliga and the Premier League. And League One and League Two can't fund that. The clubs won't fund that," he told The Football Show.

"You've obviously got added complexities that 50 per cent of players in League One and League Two are out of contract in two months and ultimately clubs don't want to pay them beyond those contracts so there will be no extensions available.

"I think also there's just a lack of willingness at League One and League Two levels to take the risk and go through all the economic risks. There [will be] no fans in stadiums, you'd have to pay players appearance money and bonus money - and the clubs haven't got the money.

"The only way in which football could happen in League One and League Two is if our friends in the Premier League were able to fund football for League One and League Two but I'm not sure at this moment in time they've got their own ship in order, so they're not going to look after League One and League Two and League Two."

Parry has also warned that clubs face a £200m financial hole by September.

Parry said the aim of the league remained to resume play when it was safe to do so, but he acknowledged playing games behind closed doors could actually be a loss-making venture for some clubs.

English Football League chairman Rick Parry has warned clubs face a £200m financial hole by September.

"We would like to emerge stronger and leaner, with a proper reset post-COVID. We are heading for a financial hole of £200m by the end of September," Parry said.

"Clubs are stacking up creditors and there are a great deal of uncertainties."

Will Premier League decisions have an impact?

The biggest impact any Premier League decision will have on the EFL is their decision over relegation to the Championship.

As it stands, the Championship is expecting to promote three clubs and have three relegated to them for the start of next season.

Could neutral venues be used in the Championship?

There are 326 games remaining across the EFL, excluding play-offs, and 108 of those are in the Championship.

So the prospect of using neutral grounds would be impractical and would require a huge amount of travelling and organisation.

What do we know about the play-offs?

One issue to be decided is whether it would be fair to promote the team in third place in the Championship and League One, and fourth in League Two, based on current standings, and avoid challenges from clubs that are currently placed in the play-off places.

Whether the play-offs will go ahead at this point in any capacity is unclear at this point and dependent on the outcome of this week's meetings.

However, if the league was to be completed in the normal way, albeit behind close doors, the play-offs would be likely to happen also.

What's the timeframe for a decision?

The League One and League Two decision is expected by the end of this week or, at latest, early next week.

The Championship is more difficult to predict as it will be tied in, inevitably, to what happens in the Premier League.