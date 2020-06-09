League Two: Swindon champions, Crewe and Plymouth promoted as clubs vote to end season

Swindon Town have been crowned Sky Bet League Two champions after clubs voted to end their season based on points-per-game.

The EFL confirmed League Two clubs had voted to end the season by an "overwhelming majority" following a meeting between English Football League sides on Tuesday.

Crewe and Plymouth join champions Swindon as the three automatically promoted sides into League One. Cheltenham, Exeter, Colchester and Northampton will contest the play-offs with the first games on June 18, all live on Sky Sports.

The League Two play-off final, which will take place on June 29, is to be held at Wembley as originally planned, with all games held behind closed doors.

Top half of the final League Two standings after curtailment of 2019/20 season

Bottom half of the final League Two standings after curtailment of 2019/20 season

The bottom team is still to be decided with Stevenage currently on the foot of the table, but second-bottom Macclesfield facing a potential points deduction. Relegation will only be ratified if the National League can give assurances that its competition will go ahead.

Earlier this month, Macclesfield were issued with further misconduct charges for alleged breaches of EFL Regulations and will be referred to an Independent Disciplinary Commission. It is understood that even with the curtailment of the League Two season happening before the disciplinary commission can take place, any punishment can be retrospectively imposed.

Clubs in League One also met on Tuesday and voted with an "overwhelming majority" to end their season on the same unweighted points-per-game basis as League Two.

Forest Green chairman: Fairest way to do it

Forest Green chairman Dale Vince, who has been a strong advocate of completing the 2019-20 season, described the decision to curtail the season on a points-per-game basis as the "best of a bad bunch" of options.

"It's not a surprise or a disappointment anymore. I think we've known this for four or five weeks that it would be over. Perhaps in some ways there is relief that it is official now," he told Sky Sports News.

"We also know how the season is ending, that was voted on [Tuesday] morning across all the leagues of the EFL, it means we can start thinking about next season really.

"I was surprised that nobody else voted to play on, not disappointed just surprised. We want to play, that what we're here for.

"I think it was the fairest way to do it, there were no perfect ways. Playing out the season would have been the perfect way, but if couldn't do that then unweighted points-per-game was the right way do do it.

"There were a series of proposals from other clubs and you could see that they all had their own circumstances in mind. None of them were as universally fair as points-per-game, the best of a bad bunch is what I would say."

Thursday, June 18

Colchester United vs Exeter City - League Two play-off semi-final first leg, 5.15pm, Sky Sports Football

Northampton Town vs Cheltenham Town - League Two play-off semi-final first leg, 7.45pm, Sky Sports Football

Monday, June 22

Exeter City vs Colchester United - League Two play-off semi-final second leg, 5.15pm, Sky Sports Football

Cheltenham Town vs Northampton Town - League Two play-off semi-final second leg, 8pm, Sky Sports Football

Monday, June 29