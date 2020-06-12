Pedro Chirivella to leave Liverpool for Nantes

Pedro Chirivella will leave Liverpool after seven years at the club

Liverpool have confirmed midfielder Pedro Chirivella will leave the club to join French side Nantes when his contract expires at the end of June.

The 23-year-old Spaniard had spent seven years at Anfield but has opted to move on after failing to break into Jurgen Klopp's first-team squad.

"Everybody at Liverpool FC thanks Pedro for his contribution to the club and wishes him the best of luck in his future career," a club statement said.

Chirivella responded to the club's post on Twitter, writing: "Thank you for everything, always."

Thank you for everything, always❤️ https://t.co/Ddtmw1JwhH — Pedro Chirivella (@pedrochb97) June 12, 2020

He made his Premier League debut for Liverpool against Swansea towards the end of the 2015-16 season, but that remains his only top-flight appearance for the club.

That was despite him being named in Liverpool's 25-man squad for the current season, which has seen him feature in both domestic cup competitions.

The former Spain youth international had loan spells with Dutch sides Go Ahead Eagles and Willem II, but now makes a permanent move to France's top division.

Nantes were 13th in Ligue 1 when their season was curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the Premier League with Sky Sports

The Premier League 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday, June 17 and Sky, the UK's leading football broadcaster, will make 25 games available 'free to air' - including Everton vs Liverpool on the first full weekend back - for everyone in the UK to enjoy.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.