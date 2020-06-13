Werder Bremen thrash Paderborn in Bundesliga relegation battle - European round-up

Davy Klaassen celebrates after scoring for Werder Bremen during their vital 5-1 win

Werder Bremen gave themselves a chance of survival with a 5-1 thrashing of relegation rivals Paderborn in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Davy Klaassen bagged a first-half brace while Yuya Osako also struck before half-time, after which Maximilian Eggestein put Bremen further ahead. Abdelhamid Sabiri pulled one back but Niclas Fullkrug sealed the rout.

Werder Bremen move just behind Dusseldorf, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, on goal difference with 28 points, while Paderborn remain bottom with 20 points.

Elsewhere, substitute Erling Haaland scored in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time to give Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 victory over Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Erling Haaland celebrates his last-gasp winner against Dussledorf

It meant Bayern Munich could not win the Bundesliga this weekend, but they did earn a late 2-1 win against Borussia Monchengladbach thanks to Leon Goretzka's late strike, taking them to within one victory of the title.

Hertha Berlin were to rue Dedryck Boyata's sending off before the break as Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind to win 4-1.

Boyata was sent off for bringing down Bad Dost just before the line. The defender was initially shown his second yellow card and Frankfurt awarded a penalty, but the decision was changed to a straight red and a free kick after a VAR consultation.

Paderborn eight points adrift from the relegation play-off places in the Bundesliga

Frankfurt's second goal in the 62nd minute was arguably the goal of the round. Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada dribbled past three Hertha defenders and cut the ball back for Andre Silva to score with the back of his heel.

Perhaps inspired, Danny da Costa eluded four Hertha defenders before setting up Evan Ndicka for Frankfurt's third in the 69th minute before Silva wrapped it up late on.

Freiburg also came from behind to draw in Wolfsburg 2-2 while Union Berlin also boosted their survival hopes by beating Cologne 2-1.

La Liga: Barcelona, Espanyol win

Bernardo celebrates his goal for Espanyol

Espanyol defender Bernardo Espinosa and forward Wu Lei scored either side of the break to hand the relegation-threatened side a 2-0 home win over Alaves, who had goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco sent off early on.

Espinosa gave Espanyol the lead in the final seconds of the first half, heading Adri Embarba's cross past substitute 'keeper Roberto Jimenez before Wu doubled the lead two minutes into the second period having beaten the offside trap.

Alaves were reduced to 10 men in the 19th minute when their starting Spanish keeper Pacheco was shown a straight red card after he misread a long pass and handled the ball just outside the penalty area.

Victory in their first match on the league's resumption took bottom team Espanyol to 23 points from 28 games, three points from safety.

Barcelona also got back under way with a victory as Lionel Messi scored his 20th league goal of the season to extended their the club's lead at the top of La Liga to five points after a 4-0 victory over Mallorca.

Arturo Vidal scored inside two minutes

Real Valladolid were 2-1 victors over strugglers Leganes thanks to goals from Enes Unal and Ruben Alcarez, with Oscar scoring a late consolation for the hosts.

The home side got off to a nightmare start when a catastrophic mix-up between defender Chidozie Awaziem and goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar allowed Unal to pass the ball into an empty net in the second minute.

Valladolid looked in control for most of the game and doubled their lead when Alcaraz lashed high into the net in the 54th minute, although Leganes pulled a goal back in the 84th with a penalty from Oscar.

Villarreal midfielder Manu Trigueros scored a late winner to give his side a 1-0 away victory at relegation-threatened Celta Vigo in an otherwise lacklustre contest.

Both teams struggled to hit top gear following the long break due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but Trigueros' 91st-minute strike sealed all three points.

Villarreal climbed to eighth place with 41 points from 28 matches while Celta have 26 points and are in danger of slipping into the bottom three.