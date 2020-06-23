Black Lives Matter: Premier League players and officials continue to take a knee

Leicester's Demarai Gray takes the knee at the King Power Stadium

Premier League players and match officials have continued to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, with Leicester and Brighton taking a knee in the first match of the latest round of fixtures.

All 20 Premier League clubs took the knee in the first round of matches following the June 17 restart, while player names were replaced by 'Black Lives Matter' on the back of shirts.

Players had also been wearing the Black Lives Matter logo on their shirt sleeves - which they will now continue to do for the remainder of the season - following a meeting on Tuesday.

Sky Sports News has been told no club asked to continue to replace names on shirts beyond the last round of fixtures - but the Premier League says it will continue to support players who take a knee before or during matches.

Meanwhile, Lancashire Police are investigating the offensive 'White Lives Matter Burnley' banner which was flown over the Etihad Stadium on Monday.

0:54 James Tarkowski says Burnley players are disappointed and upset by the banner James Tarkowski says Burnley players are disappointed and upset by the banner

The incident occurred shortly after kick-off on Monday Night Football, just moments after the Manchester City and Burnley players had taken a knee.

It has been strongly condemned by the club, chairman Mike Garlick and several players including Ben Mee and James Tarkowski.

The Premier League collectively decided to show its support for the movement for racial equality after George Floyd, a 46-year-old black American, was killed after a white policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.

