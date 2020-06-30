Rod Petrie: SFA president steps down temporarily for health reasons

Rod Petrie has temporarily stepped down as Scottish FA president

Scottish FA president Rod Petrie has temporarily stepped down from his duties with immediate effect for health reasons.

On the advice of medical staff, Petrie will require a period of recovery away from work and Mike Mulraney, the current vice president, will assume the role of president in the interim.

Mulraney said: "On behalf of the Scottish FA board, our people and Scottish football as a whole, I would like to wish Rod a speedy recovery.

"Rod has been a pillar of strength to the association throughout this COVID-19 pandemic and to me as vice president. It is now our turn to support Rod through his recovery.

"We look forward to seeing him back to full health soon but in the meantime I will work closely with our chief executive, Ian Maxwell, to continue to steer Scottish football through the uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

"I would ask that everyone respects Rod's request for privacy during his recovery period."