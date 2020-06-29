Steve McClaren front-runner for Dundee United managerial role

Steve McClaren is the leading candidate to become the new manager of Dundee United

Former England boss Steve McClaren is the leading candidate to become Dundee United's new manager.

McClaren had his interview for the managerial vacancy on Monday and a decision is expected to be made in the next 48 hours.

Dundee United, who are making no comment at this stage, have also held talks with ex-Cardiff manager Malky MacKay as they search for a replacement for Robbie Neilson - who left the club to rejoin Hearts last week after 18 months on Tayside.

Robbie Neilson has decided to return to Hearts for a second spell at the Tynecastle club

McClaren, who left QPR last year, has spoken with United Sporting Director Tony Asghar and is keen to get back into the game.

Although McClaren has never worked in Scotland, he has a wealth of experience, winning the Dutch League with FC Twente and the League Cup with Middlesbrough.

McClaren has been out of work since leaving QPR last year

The 59-year-old has also had spells at Wolfsburg, Nottingham Forest, Derby and Newcastle and is currently working for FIFA.

Meanwhile, Mackay has also spoken to the club after they were given permission to speak to the Scottish FA's performance director by Scotland's governing body.

Mackay was appointed as performance director at the SFA in December 2016 but also served as caretaker manager for Scotland's 1-0 friendly defeat to the Netherlands in November the following year following the departure of Gordon Strachan.

Malky Mackay has also spoken to Dundee United regarding their managerial vacancy

The 48-year-old has not been in a permanent managerial position since he was sacked by Wigan in April 2015.

He started his coaching career at Watford, replacing Brendan Rodgers in 2009, before guiding Cardiff to the League Cup final in 2012 - where they lost to Liverpool on penalties - and then Premier League promotion as Championship winners the following season.