Premier League kits: New strips for 2020/21

Nike have released their 'Savile Row-inspired' Chelsea home kit for the 2020/21 campaign

The 2019/20 Premier League season has not yet finished but clubs are already showing off new kits.

Several commercial contracts have expired since the Premier League resumed following the coronavirus outbreak and that has meant an early glimpse of new strips from the likes of Chelsea, Man City and West Ham.

Keep track of all the fresh looks here as they are released.

Bournemouth

Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson wears the new Bournemouth kit

The Cherries' Premier League place is in real peril but Eddie Howe's side are signing off the remaining games of 2019/20 in a new Umbro home kit. The usual red and black has been reworked with a gradient stripe jacquard on the front, back and cuff.

Chelsea

Chelsea wore their new kit for the first time against West Ham - but suffered a 3-2 defeat

Nike says Chelsea's new home and away kit feature the club's new sponsor, telecommunications company Three, and is inspired by London's "long association with master tailors and their exquisite craftsmanship".

The blue home jersey features a herringbone pattern, as well as a dark blue round collar and sleeve trim. The navy trim extends down the side of the shirt and shorts, while the socks are white.

Introducing our new @nikefootball 20/21 away kit. Inspired by a classic tailored aesthetic but filtered through a modern street lens and colour palette.



Available 30.07.20 #ItsAChelseaThing #ThePrideOfLondon pic.twitter.com/BgcUKZMm5d — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 7, 2020

The away jersey, meanwhile, "adds an injection of millennial swagger - perfect for the confident, emerging talents lighting up Stamford Bridge under head coach Frank Lampard," it's claimed.

Everton

Everton have unveiled their 2020/21 home strip from new kit-maker hummel. The Toffees' traditional royal blue jersey features hummel's chevrons across the shoulders and sleeves and pays tribute to the club's iconic Z-Cars anthem with an image of the song's soundbar embossed diagonally across the shirt. Shorts and socks are white, with blue chevron contrast.

Man City

Man City's new Puma home kit features a "mosaic" pattern shirt is a tribute to the city's "melting pot of art, industry, music, fashion, noise and colour."

The kit is completed with white shorts and light blue socks.

West Ham

Introducing our Commemorative 125th Anniversary Home Kit... #125Together — West Ham United (@WestHam) June 29, 2020

The new West Ham home kit for 2020/21 celebrates the club's 125th anniversary with a classic design. The Umbro shirt features a claret body with blue sleeves and a blue crew-neck collar, as well as a commemorative two-colour crest. Shorts and socks are white.