Football lawmakers delay decision over five substitutes

Football lawmakers have delayed a decision over whether clubs may use up to five substitutes next season, following talks on Wednesday.

The International Football Association Board [IFAB] agreed to a temporary change in May 'to protect player welfare' during the coronavirus pandemic.

IFAB held talks over whether to extend the law for competitions due to be completed in 2021, and agreed to further discussions in the coming days.

A decision over whether to use five substitutes for the remainder of this season has been at the discretion of each competition

Premier League clubs are not expected to discuss the use of additional substitutes, in detail, during a conference call on Thursday.

Last month, UEFA announced there will only be three substitutes in next season's Champions League and Europa League.