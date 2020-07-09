FA says competitive grassroots football set for new season return

The Football Association says it is looking forward to the safe return of competitive grassroots football in England after the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The FA's announcement comes after guidance published by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), compiled with input from the trade body ukactive, the Sport and Recreation Alliance, Sport England and other sports bodies, and in consultation with Public Health England and the Health and Safety Executive.

"We welcome the announcement and publication of the Government's return to recreational sport framework today, which means we can look forward to the safe return of competitive grassroots football," a Football Association statement read.

"We are now working to submit a comprehensive action plan and related guidance for Government approval as outlined in DCMS's publication. Once approved, we will publish new guidance for the grassroots football community. We will confirm timings as soon as we are able.

3:01 Sky Sports News' Ben Ransom visits Sale United to see how grassroots football is returning with socially distanced training sessions amid the coronavirus pandemic Sky Sports News' Ben Ransom visits Sale United to see how grassroots football is returning with socially distanced training sessions amid the coronavirus pandemic

"In the meantime, competitive grassroots football can prepare to return and look forward to the start of the new season.

"Please continue to refer to the latest guidance documents for adult players, coaches, facility operators, parents and carers involved in restarting grassroots football activity - which came into effect from 4 July - until a further update is provided, in addition to the latest Government guidance on COVID-19.

"Please also note that guidance is being developed for clubs with teams competing in the National League System (NLS) and will be shared with those clubs directly in due course."