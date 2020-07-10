David de Gea says Manchester United have not done anything yet

David de Gea says Manchester United are "in a good way" heading into their final four Premier League games of the season

David de Gea has warned Manchester United they have achieved nothing yet.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side kept the pressure on the Premier League's top four following Thursday's 3-0 win at Aston Villa.

Fifth-placed United are a point behind Leicester - who they face on the final day of the season - and two adrift of Chelsea as they bid to return to the Champions League.

However, with four games remaining De Gea insisted the job needs to be completed.

Man Utd vs So'ton Live on

"Of course we are very confident now but we haven't done anything yet. We have some important games coming now so we need to be very, very focused and keep the level that we showed today and in the last four games," the goalkeeper said.

"We're in a good mood, a good way, so yes, we keep looking forward to the next game.

3:01 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Aston Villa in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Aston Villa in the Premier League

"We're really happy with three massive points and we're really close to fourth and third positions. We are showing a lot of good things, like we did in the last three or four games. It's great to see the team performing like this."

De Gea kept a clean sheet on his 399th appearance for United at Villa Park, the most games of any overseas player for the club, surpassing Peter Schmeichel's record.

1:38 Patrice Evra and Roy Keane thought it was harsh on Aston Villa to award a penalty for Ezri Konsa's challenge on Bruno Fernandes Patrice Evra and Roy Keane thought it was harsh on Aston Villa to award a penalty for Ezri Konsa's challenge on Bruno Fernandes

"Sorry to Schmeichel," he told mufc.com. "It's great. That means I've been here a long time and I've been playing really, really well to the top level so I'm really, really proud. I'm happy to play for this club for that many games.

"Hopefully I have another 400 games coming. So I'm really, really happy."