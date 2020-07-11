FIFA say videoconference can be used for football trials

Football trials involving alleged wrongdoing can take place by videoconference from Monday, FIFA has confirmed.

FIFA general secretary Fatma Samoura has informed all 211 associations in the world that ethics hearings may be held by videoconference 'on an exceptional basis' from July 13.

The ruling FIFA Council approved the new measures on June 25 and Samoura notified associations, including the governing bodies of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, on Friday.

An amendment to the FIFA Code of Ethics allows the adjudicatory chamber to decide to organise a hearing by videoconference, at their discretion, based on the circumstances of each case.

Samoura wrote: "It can be decided to organise hearings by videoconference before the Ethics Committee during the COVID-19 pandemic for as long as restrictions on international travel, or any measures at national/international level that have an impact on the activity of the members of the said committee, are imposed or in force."

FIFA has had to amend a number of its laws to deal with the impact caused by coronavirus, including financial relief packages, relaxing the dates of transfer windows and player registrations.

World football's governing body has set aside more than £12m to help players who go unpaid between 2020-2022. A further £3.8m has been set aside for players who went unpaid between 2015-2020.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: "FIFA is with you in these difficult times and, together, we will win."