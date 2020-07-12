Barcelona suffer Antoine Griezmann injury blow

Antoine Griezmann had to come off at half-time during Barcelona's win over Real Valladolid on Saturday

Barcelona have suffered a blow in their bid to win the La Liga title after Antoine Griezmann sustained an injury to the quadriceps in his right leg.

Barca are just one point behind Real Madrid - who have a game in hand - in the title race, but could now be without Griezmann for their final two matches.

The French forward started Barca's 1-0 win at Real Valladolid on Saturday but had to be replaced at half-time.

Griezmann underwent tests on Sunday, which confirmed his injury.

Barca's final two La Liga matches of the season see them host Osasuna on Thursday before a trip to Alaves next Sunday.

Barca have won four of the last five La Liga titles, but will finish second if Real Madrid win at least two of their final three matches.

Barca will also hope to have Griezmann available for their Champions League last-16 second leg against Napoli next month.

Griezmann moved to Barcelona for a fee in the region of £108m last summer, but has struggled at times during his debut season at the Nou Camp, scoring just 15 goals in 46 games.