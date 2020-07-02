Henrik Larsson on coping with his brother's death: 'Talking is nothing to be ashamed of'

Celtic legend Henrik Larsson has opened up about his struggles with mental health after his brother's death from a drugs overdose.

Robert Larsson passed away in 2009 aged just 35 and Henrik admits he initially struggled to come to terms with his brother's death.

"During my time in Scotland, I had a brother who was on drugs. Knowing the things I knew about him and having to go out and perform week in, week out - it wasn't easy," Larsson told the Lockdown Tactics Podcast.

"In the end, he took an overdose on drugs and the pressure my parents felt about that, the worrying they had every night and me as well sometimes, it's not easy.

"I talked a lot, and still talk to this day with my wife, about the things that maybe I didn't want to talk about with other people.

"I think it's important to share how you feel in order for somebody to help you."

Larsson says the support of his wife Magdalena and her advice to seek professional counselling helped him cope with the loss of his brother.

"After my brother died and passed away, I had a period when I wasn't feeling very good because I had a lot of questions," added the former Celtic, Barcelona and Manchester United striker.

"My wife said to me, 'you need to go and talk to somebody in order to straighten a few things out'.

"I did that. I went to a professional and talked with her about different things, and felt so much better after that.

"I think it is important and I think it is good that people talk about [their struggles with] mental health nowadays because it is nothing to be ashamed of."